Michkov recorded two even-strength goals and a power-play assist in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Michkov, a 21-year-old winger who racked up 63 points as a rookie in 2024-25, delivered his best outing of the current campaign when facing one of the top Stanley Cup contenders. This was Michkov's first multi-point performance since Dec. 30, and the first time he scored two goals in a game since Nov. 29. Michkov hasn't been able to repeat the numbers he accomplished as a rookie, and he's up to 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 49 contests. That slump, coupled with the fact that he's playing a bottom-six role, limits his upside in most formats, but he remains a player worth rosterting in deep and dynasty formats.