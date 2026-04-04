Michkov scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Michkov ended a 12-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He had also been limited to four assists over seven outings since his previous multi-point effort. The 21-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 43 points, 146 shots on net, 31 hits, 67 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 75 appearances. It's been a challenging campaign at times for Michkov, but this is likely just a sophomore slump year.