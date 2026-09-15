Cates (foot) has been cleared for the start of Flyers' training camp, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Cates sustained his foot injury during Game 2 of Philadelphia's second-round playoff series, but was able to avoid needing surgery for it. The 27-year-old winger shared that his timetable for return would've been around one month, which gave him plenty of time to recover in the offseason. Cates had a career year in 2025-26, compiling 18 goals, 47 points, 132 shots on goal, 102 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating across 82 regular-season games. With his clearance for camp, he'll likely continue to center one of Philadelphia's top three lines for the 2026-27 campaign.