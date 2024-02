Cates scored an empty-net goal and supplied an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

With the Lightning desperately trying to form a comeback, Cates scored the first of two empty-net goals to put the game away. He also added two hits, two shots and a plus-3 rating in 16:40 of time on ice. This was only Cates' second multi-point game of the year and his 12th point on the season. He needs to demonstrate consistent offensive production to become a reliable fantasy scorer.