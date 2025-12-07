Ersson stopped 25 shots on 28 attempts on net in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Ersson struggled inside the first 22 minutes of Sunday's game, but he flipped the switch and kept the net clean from that point onward. With the loss, the 26-year-old netminder now has a 5-3-2 record with a .871 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA through 10 games this season. The 2025-26 campaign has been an up-and-down experience for Ersson, who has won half his starts this season. While he's firmly behind starting netminder Dan Vladar on the Flyers' depth chart, Ersson has the potential to be a solid spot-start opinion in fantasy if he can find more consistency moving forward. His next opportunity to guard Philadelphia's crease is Tuesday against San Jose.