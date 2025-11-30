Konecny picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

The 28-year-old winger helped set up a pair of Matvei Michkov tallies early in the second period that broke open a 1-1 tie. Konecny will likely be happy to see the calendar flip over to December -- he'd been held off the scoresheet completely in five of the prior seven games, and his goal drought stands at 10 contests. On the season, Konecny has produced five goals and 19 points in 24 games.