Flyers' Travis Konecny: Back on top unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Konecny (rest) practiced Thursday, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.
Like many regulars, Konecny was rested Tuesday ahead of the playoffs. He had 27 goals and 68 points in 77 games during the regular season and is expected to be the Flyers' top offensive weapon, as they head into the playoffs versus Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Puts away goal in loss•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Two helpers in DC•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Buries power-play goal in win•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Two helpers on power play in win•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Tickles twine Thursday•