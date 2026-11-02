Konecny scored a goal, added an assist, logged two PIM, doled out four hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Konecny missed the previous 10 games due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old returned to a top-line role on paper, though he was held to 13:58 of ice time. He has a goal, four assists, nine shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating over six appearances this season. Konecny offers some all-around upside in fantasy, especially if his return can help the Flyers be more consistent as a whole.