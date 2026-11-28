Konecny scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

The Flyers struck for three power-play goals in total on the afternoon, with Konecny delivering the last one in the third period by scooping up a rebound and sliding it past Leevi Merilainen before the netminder could even find the puck. Konecny has been locked in while skating on the top line with Christian Dvorak and Tyson Foerster, putting together a four-game point streak in which he's produced three goals and nine points.