Pietrangelo notched an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Pietrangelo has five assists and a plus-4 rating over his last four contests. The defenseman helped out on an Alexander Holtz tally in the third period of this game. Pietrangelo continues to log top-four minutes, and he's up to 21 points, 66 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-17 rating through 35 outings this season. He helps in enough categories to be a solid fantasy blueliner.