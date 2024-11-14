Schwindt posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Schwindt helped out on a Nicolas Roy tally in the first period. The helper ended a four-game slump for Schwindt, who has been confined to a fourth-line role this season. He has played in a majority of the games so far, earning four assists, 10 shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 13 appearances. He likely won't be pressured for playing time until both of Mark Stone (lower body) and Victor Olofsson (lower body) are ready to return to the lineup.