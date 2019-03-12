Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Explodes for three points
Svechnikov scored two goals, one in an empty net, and added an assist in a 3-0 win over the Avalanche on Monday.
Svechnikov also had four hits and three shots while earning a plus-3 rating. The Russian rookie has 17 goals and 32 points over 69 games, while he's added 106 hits. The second overall pick from 2018 has a chance at 40 points this season.
