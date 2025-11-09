Robinson scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Robinson returned from a six-game absence and played 12:22 on the fourth line. That was his second-highest ice-time total this season. He's produced four goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-5 rating through eight outings and should continue to be a decent depth forward for the Hurricanes. He likely won't sustain his current pace, but he's still a viable option in banger leagues.