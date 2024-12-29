Walker logged two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Walker had been limited to two helpers over his prior 12 contests. He earned his first multi-point effort Saturday by assisting on goals from Dmitry Orlov and Jack Roslovic. Walker has been a fixture in a bottom-four role this season, earning eight points, 57 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 35 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 36 appearances. His offense is too low for consideration in many fantasy formats.