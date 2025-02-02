Walker recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
Walker has two helpers over his last six outings. The 30-year-old defenseman has struggled to generate much offense in a third-pairing role for the bulk of 2024-25. He's now at 11 points, 91 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 51 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 53 appearances. Without an uptick in scoring, his fantasy upside is severely limited.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sean Walker: Generates assist in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sean Walker: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Sean Walker: Logs assist in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sean Walker: Snaps eight-game point drought•
-
Hurricanes' Sean Walker: Provides assist•
-
Hurricanes' Sean Walker: Nets first goal with new team•