Walker logged an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Walker ended a six-game slump with his helper, a span in which he went minus-8. He's played a larger role recently with the Hurricanes cycling out defensemen for rest, but he's yet to step out of the lineup himself, though that could happen Thursday versus the Senators. If he plays, he'll have appeared in all 82 games for the first time in his career. Walker is at 16 points, 144 shots on net, 87 hits, 89 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 81 appearances this season.