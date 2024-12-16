Walker notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Walker has earned two assists over six games in December. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to six points, 43 shots on net, 27 hits, 32 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 30 appearances. He hasn't reached the level of offense he displayed last season (29 points in 81 regular-season games), and Walker's third-pairing role with minimal power-play time gives him little chance of turning things around any time soon.