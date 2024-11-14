Gostisbehere posted a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

Gostisbehere snapped a five-game point drought with the assist. His production is likely to ebb and flow with the success of the Hurricanes' power play -- he's averaging 4:09 per game with the man advantage. He saw 10:28 of power-play time Wednesday as the Hurricanes had an extended opportunity in the third period, but they couldn't cash in during that stretch. The defenseman has 10 points (six on the power play), 26 shots on net, 16 hits, nine blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 15 appearances.