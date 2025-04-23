Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Devils in Game 2.

Gostisbehere tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. The 32-year-old defenseman is still listed on the third pairing, but his power-play role makes him a de facto top-four blueliner in terms of usage and scoring. He had a strong regular season with 45 points (27 on the power play) as well as 122 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 70 appearances.