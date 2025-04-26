Gostisbehere registered a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Devils in Game 3.

Gostisbehere got on the scoresheet for the second game in a row, but it was an otherwise lackluster performance for the high-scoring blueliner. He has two points, two shots on net, two hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over three playoff contests. The 32-year-old should be able to generate strong offense on the first power-play unit throughout the postseason.