Eiserman was named one of Hockey East's Co-Players of the Week on Tuesday.

Eiserman got the honor for his game-winning goal and assist for Boston University in a 2-1 win over Cornell University on Saturday. Through 11 games this season, Eiserman has seven goals and three assists, as well as a minus-4 rating. The 19-year-old winger is producing at roughly the same pace as last year, which is mildly discouraging considering his goal-scoring talent and added experience. Nonetheless, he's still a key part of the Terriers' offense this season.