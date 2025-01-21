Sorokin allowed just one goal on 26 shots in a 3-1 victory over Columbus on Monday.

Sorokin certainly bounced back from his previous appearances, a 5-3 defeat to the Flyers on Jan. 16 in which he gave up four goals on 23 shots (.826 save percentage). It's been a solid January for the Russian netminder, as he is 3-2-0 with a .921 save percentage and one shutout in five outings. Sorokin should be expected to split the upcoming back-to-back with Marcus Hogberg, taking on either the Flyers on Friday or the Hurricanes on Saturday.