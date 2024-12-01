Sorokin stopped all 29 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 shutout win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Sorokin had a tough night in his most recent start, allowing five goals on only 20 shots in a 6-3 loss to Boston on Wednesday, but he bounced back admirably in this one and posted his first shutout of the campaign. Sorokin had a fair share of uneven performances in November, but he might be turning things around. He's won in two of his last three starts while posting a save percentage of .930 or higher in three of his previous four appearances, giving up two or fewer goals three times in that stretch. Sorokin has gone 6-6-3 on the season while posting a .915 save percentage.