Drouin didn't skate during Wednesday's practice session due to an illness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Drouin inked a two-year, $8 million contract with the Islanders during the offseason, but his status for the team's preseason finale against the Flyers on Thursday appears to be in question. However, it seems unlikely that he'll be forced to miss extensive time, so even if he sits out Thursday, he should be in the mix to suit up for the Islanders' Opening Night matchup against Pittsburgh on Oct. 9.