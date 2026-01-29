Gatcomb logged an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Gatcomb looked to be slipping into a part-time role last week, but he's retaken a fourth-line spot over Calum Ritchie in the last two games. The 26-year-old Gatcomb ended an 18-game point drought with his helper Wednesday. He's produced just three points with 30 shots on net, 108 hits and a plus-1 rating over 24 outings, so he doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.