Schaefer will not practice Monday due to an illness.

Schaefer was labeled as day-to-day by the team ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Devils. After a slow end to 2025 saw the young blueliner notch just two points in seven games from Dec. 16-30, he has bounced back with the flip of the calendar, generating three goals on five shots in two January contests. If Schaefer can't go Tuesday, Tony DeAngelo could see more responsibility with the No. 1 power-play unit.