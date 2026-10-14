Schaefer recorded two assists, compiled a plus-2 rating, placed three shots on net, had two blocked shots and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.

Schaefer tallied his second multi-assist game of the new season Tuesday, where he picked up a helper on each of the Islanders' final two goals, including Kyle Palmieri's game-winning goal. With his pair of helpers on Frozen Frenzy, the 19-year-old Schaefer is up to six assists, 23 shots on net, four hits and five blocked shots across six appearances. While he's yet to find the back of the net in 2026-27, the rising superstar has done everything else at a high level, making him an elite fantasy option for the remainder of the season. As he's currently rolling on a four-game point streak, expect Schaefer to contend for a new career high in points in his sophomore season.