Schaefer scored two even-strength goals on six shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Schaefer led the Islanders with six shots and recorded his first three-point outing of the season -- and his first multi-point effort since Oct. 13. The star blueliner has failed to crack the scoresheet just three times all season long and is currently riding a six-game point streak, notching eight points (four goals, four assists), 24 shots on goal and three hits over that span while averaging a robust 28:06 TOI/G.