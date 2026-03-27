Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: Drives offense with two-point night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schaefer notched two assists in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
The rookie phenom had a hand in tallies by Bo Horvat in the first period and Calum Ritchie in the third. Schaefer is doing his best to push the Islanders across the finish line on the regular season and into the playoffs, and through 13 games in March he's delivered four goals and 13 points with 49 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-8 rating.
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