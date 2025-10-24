Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: In record book already
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schaefer was plus-2 in 25:14 of ice time Thursday against the Red Wings.
Schaefer's season-opening point streak ended at six games (two goals, five assists). It was tied for the longest point streak to start a career by a defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer is for real. Wow.
