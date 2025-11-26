default-cbs-image
Mitchell was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Mitchell joins the 23-man roster in exchange for Marshall Warren, who was sent down Monday. Even with his promotion, the 26-year-old Mitchell is far from a lock to play in Wednesday's clash with the Bruins. If Mitchell does play, it will likely come at the expense of Adam Boqvist.

