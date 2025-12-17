default-cbs-image
Mitchell was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Mitchell's demotion could be a temporary move, as the Isles aren't in action until a back-to-back versus Vancouver and Buffalo on Friday and Saturday, respectively. By moving the blueliner to the minors, he can suit up for Bridgeport in Wednesday's matchup with AHL Syracuse and then be recalled ahead of Friday's roster freeze.

