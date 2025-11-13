Mitchell was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.

Mitchell will serve as the seventh defenseman for the Isles while Scott Mayfield (personal) is away from the club. Even with his promotion, it will be Adam Boqvist, rather than Mitchell, who steps into the lineup against the Golden Knights on Thursday. For his part, the 25-year-old Mitchell has yet to make his NHL debut despite being in his third full season playing for AHL Bridgeport.