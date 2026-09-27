Mitchell was placed on waivers by the Ducks on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

Mitchell was a surprise addition on Sunday's waiver list, as the Ducks currently have multiple key defensemen either listed as day-to-day or out, including Pavel Mintyukov (illness), Drew Helleson (lower body) and Ian Moore (lower body). The 26-year-old Mitchell played nine regular-season outings with the Islanders in 2025-26, but he primarily played with AHL Bridgeport, posting a goal and 17 points across 58 regular-season games. While he'll head to AHL San Diego if he goes unclaimed, he could return to Anaheim in the near future if the team's defensive core has their current health issues persist.