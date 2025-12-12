Mitchell scored a goal and placed three shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Mitchell found the back of the net midway through the opening period to help spark the Islanders' offense early in the team's five-goal night. The twine finder was his first career goal and point through seven NHL games. While Mitchell is buried on the Isles' depth chart and remains off the fantasy radar, his goal Thursday could lead to more playing time moving forward over Adam Boqvist, who also has just one point through less than a dozen games this season.