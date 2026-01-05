Jack Johnson: Hangs up skates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson retired from playing hockey Monday, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Johnson appeared in 1,228 regular-season games for the Blue Jackets, Kings, Avalanche, Penguins, Blackhawks and Rangers, compiling 77 goals and 342 points. Vancouver announced the hiring of the 38-year-old as a pro scout with the organization Monday.
