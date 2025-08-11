Johnson signed a professional tryout agreement with Minnesota on Monday.

Johnson earned six assists, 23 shots on goal, 35 blocked shots and 21 hits across 41 regular-season games with Columbus in 2024-25. With Jonas Brodin (upper body) likely to miss the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, the 38-year-old Johnson could land a spot on Minnesota's Opening Night roster if young defenders Zeev Buium or David Jiricek (abdomen) require additional development time in the minors.