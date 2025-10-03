Jack Johnson: Released from PTO
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Wild released Johnson from his professional tryout agreement Friday.
Johnson signed the deal in August, but was unable to stick with the Wild. He had six assists in 41 regular-season contests in 2024-25 with the Blue Jackets and at the age of 38, his NHL career could be over.
