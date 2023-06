O'Brien was not signed by the Flyers and will become a free agent this summer, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic reports.

A first-round pick in 2018, O'Brien didn't do enough to keep the Flyers' interest despite posting 32 points in 39 games with Boston University as a senior this season. It's unclear where his career will go from here -- he could try to get himself on track in Europe or sign an AHL deal to stay in North America.