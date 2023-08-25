O'Brien signed a one-year contract with AHL Toronto on Friday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

O'Brien was selected in the first round (19th overall) by the Flyers in 2018 and spent the last three seasons with Boston University. O'Brien had eight goals and 32 points in 39 games as a senior this past season, but the Flyers did not sign him to an entry-level deal, making him a free agent. The 23-year-old will try to get his professional career on track in the AHL. O'Brien has a high hockey IQ and is speedy but he still needs lots of playing time in the minors if he hopes to make it in the NHL.