Perfetti (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Perfetti will not play Friday as he is skating with the non-game group. The 21-year-old is in line to start the season on the second line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter and should also see second power-play time. Perfetti had eight goals and 30 points in 51 games last season.