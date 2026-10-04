Perfetti tallied a power-play goal, recorded two power-play assists and put two shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

After picking up an assist in Friday's overtime loss to the Bruins, Perfetti played a hand in each of the Jets' three power-play goals Sunday. He scored the first goal himself just over 13 minutes into the contest before picking up a secondary helper on each of Kyle Connor's tallies. While Perfetti is coming off a down year, where he posted just 32 points in 68 regular-season games, he's a strong bounce-back candidate after his hot start to the new year. If he can partially maintain his current rate of scoring, he should be in contention to challenge his career high of 50 points, making him a solid fantasy option in deep leagues.