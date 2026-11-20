Perfetti scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Perfetti remains consistent lately with three goals and six helpers over his last seven outings. The 24-year-old winger should continue to thrive in a top-six role with a spot on the first power-play unit. He's up to nine goals, 11 assists, 65 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-3 rating over 23 outings, with 10 of his 20 points coming on the power play. Perfetti was limited to 32 points in 68 contests last year, but the bounce-back campaign is in full effect.