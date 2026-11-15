Perfetti scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Perfetti didn't get in on the fun when the Jets made their four-goal comeback versus the Canadiens on Nov. 3. He was able to be part of the mix this time, scoring in the opening minute of the third period to bring the Jets within one in another impressive comeback. Perfetti is rolling with two goals and six assists, including four power-play points, during his five-game point streak. The 24-year-old has a total of eight goals, 11 helpers, nine power-play points, 61 shots and 27 hits across 21 appearances.