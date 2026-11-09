Perfetti scored a power-play goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Perfetti opened the scoring early in the second period, then assisted on Mark Scheifele's game-winning goal with just 1.6 seconds remaining in regulation. His six-shot performance was particularly encouraging, highlighting his ability to generate offense beyond his playmaking contributions. Continued involvement on Winnipeg's power play could help improve his fantasy consistency, especially if he maintains this level of offensive aggression. He's lacking a bit in the goal column, though, as Sunday's goal snapped an eight-game goal drought for the 24-year-old.