Perfetti scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Perfetti has been limited to two goals over his last nine outings. The 24-year-old has struggled to string together strong performances this season, but that's been a common theme for the Jets as a whole, outside of the top line and Josh Morrissey. Perfetti is at five goals, 16 points, 72 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-8 rating over 40 appearances, mainly in a second-line role.