Perfetti scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Martin Necas got the Avalanche on the board with 1:16 left in the third period, but Perfetti's empty-netter gave the Jets some breathing room. The 24-year-old Perfetti has two goals and two assists over seven outings in March. He's up to nine goals, 25 points, 105 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-4 rating over 51 appearances. His offense has taken a significant step back this year, but it's encouraging that he remains in a prominent spot in the lineup despite his struggles.