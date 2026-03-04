Perfetti scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Perfetti tied the game with just 39 seconds left in regulation, setting the stage for Mark Scheifele to be the hero in overtime. With four goals and three assists over his last seven outings, Perfetti has gotten his season back on track. He's now at 22 points, 96 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating over 46 appearances, but his recent production suggests he is back to performing like a top-six forward again.