Connor scored a goal on three shots and added an assist, both on empty-net tallies, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Connor struck at 18:13 of the third period for an insurance tally, then set up Blake Wheeler only 32 seconds later. The 24-year-old Connor ended the regular season with 26 goals and 50 points in 56 contests. He's likely to stick in a top-line role, and he'll be effective both as a scorer and a playmaker.