Scheifele provided a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-0 win against Colorado.
Scheifele has 12 goals and 18 points in 21 contests this season. He dealt with a four-game point drought from Nov. 19-25, but ended that with a goal in Sunday's 7-2 win versus Chicago. Between that marker and his performance Tuesday, Scheifele is on a roll again.
